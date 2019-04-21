2-year-old girl kidnapped while sitting in car found safe

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 2-year-old girl who was kidnapped sitting in a car in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood was safe Sunday.A woman told police she left the sleeping girl in a running car in the 3900 block of West Roosevelt around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning when she stopped to pick up food.When she came back out, she told police the car and the child were gone.Police found the 2018 white Kia Forte a few hours later in the 3900 block of West Polk with the girl safe inside.She was transported to Saint Mary's hospital as a precaution.No one is in custody.Police are investigating.