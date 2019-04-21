CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 2-year-old girl who was kidnapped sitting in a car in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood was safe Sunday.
A woman told police she left the sleeping girl in a running car in the 3900 block of West Roosevelt around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning when she stopped to pick up food.
When she came back out, she told police the car and the child were gone.
Police found the 2018 white Kia Forte a few hours later in the 3900 block of West Polk with the girl safe inside.
She was transported to Saint Mary's hospital as a precaution.
No one is in custody.
Police are investigating.
2-year-old girl kidnapped while sitting in car found safe
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More