2-year-old girl kidnapped while sitting in car found safe

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 2-year-old girl who was kidnapped sitting in a car in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood was safe Sunday.

A woman told police she left the sleeping girl in a running car in the 3900 block of West Roosevelt around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning when she stopped to pick up food.

When she came back out, she told police the car and the child were gone.

Police found the 2018 white Kia Forte a few hours later in the 3900 block of West Polk with the girl safe inside.

She was transported to Saint Mary's hospital as a precaution.

No one is in custody.

Police are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north lawndalekidnappingchild in car
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Pink Lady Bandit on the run after bank robberies in 3 states
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Show More
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
More TOP STORIES News