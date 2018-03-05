RIVERDALE, Georgia --A 2-year-old girl was killed in a freak accident Friday inside a Payless Shoe store in Riverdale, Georgia.
A large mirror fell onto Ifrah Siddique at the store where she and her mother had gone to buy new shoes for the child. The girl was taken to the hospital, where she died.
The girl's father, Mohsin Siddique, said he wants whomever did not secure the mirror that killed his daughter to be held accountable.
WATCH: Grieving father talks about day daughter was killed by falling mirror
"I just want my daughter back," Siddique told WSB. "They don't understand what kind of pain I feel."
He said his wife, daughter and son were shopping for new shoes when the unthinkable happened.
"The mirror just fell down. She was screaming, my daughter," Siddique said.
Police said the mirror wasn't secured. The family took a picture of the mirror after the accident, after it had been cleaned. They also shared a photo they took of the edge of a shoerack where the mirror once hung.
"Only had one or two screws and it's not secure. It just fell down," Siddique said.
Payless' corporate office said they are cooperating with authorities in the investigation, though that offers little relief to the grieving father.
"I don't want any money. People say, 'lawsuit, money, money.' I don't need money. I need my daughter and who did this, they have to have consequences," he said.
In a statement, Payless Shoes expressed their sympathies to the girl's family. They say they're cooperating with investigators and working to make sure it never happens again.
The statement said in part, "Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of Ifrah Siddique during this time of incredible loss. We are devastated by this tragic event and are fully cooperating with authorities to research and understand the nature of this accident."