2-year-old killed, teen wounded in Hermosa shooting

A 2-year-old boy was killed in a shooting late Saturday night in the Hermosa neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.An unknown person unleashed gunfire on the toddler and a young man at 10:17 p.m., killing the child and marking the community area's first homicide of 2018, according to Chicago police.The Cook County Medical Examiner's officer identified the boy as Julien Gonzalez.The 18-year-old man and 2-year-old toddler were standing at the mouth of an alley in the 2200 block of North Kilbourn when a hail of bullets emerged from the street's end, police said.Two females had been fighting inside the alley between Kilbourn and Kenneth Avenues when the shots rang out toward their direction.The bullets struck a 2-year-old boy in the neck, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead shortly after.The 18-year-old was shot in his left leg and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.