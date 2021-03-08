Chicago shootings: 20 shot, 1 fatally, in weekend violence across city

CHICAGO -- Twenty people were shot, one fatally, in Chicago this weekend.
The weekend's lone fatal attack left a 51-year-old man dead in Avalon Park on the South Side.
The man was inside a vehicle about 7:25 p.m. in the 1600-block of East 83rd Street, when he heard shots and felt a pain, Chicago police said. He was struck in the head and rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Several minors were among those wounded in the weekend's nonfatal attacks, including an 11-year-old boy who was shot Sunday afternoon in West Pullman on the Far South Side.
The boy was inside a vehicle about 5:45 p.m. in the 400-block of West 119th Street, when a white Honda pulled up alongside and someone inside fired shots at his vehicle, police said. The boy was struck in the arm and brought to Comer Children's Hospital where he was stabilized.
About two hours earlier, a 15-year-old boy was shot in East Garfield Park on the West Side.
He was in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 3900-block of West Monroe Street when someone walked up to him and fired shots, Chicago police said. He was struck in the abdomen and brought to Stroger Hospital for treatment.
On Saturday afternoon, two teenagers were wounded in a shooting in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.
They were outside about 4:20 p.m. when someone in a light-colored SUV fired shots at them in the 4400-block of South Homan Avenue, police said. A 19-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were each struck in a leg, and were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment.
Saturday night, two people were shot after a fight in Longwood Manor on the Far South Side.
About 10:40 p.m., the two were at a gathering inside a residence in the 10100-block of South Winston Avenue when a fight broke out and someone fired shots, striking them both, police said.
A 29-year-old man suffered four gunshot wounds to the chest, abdomen, hip and lower backside, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment, police said. A 31-year-old woman was also struck four times in the lower backside and brought by a friend to the same hospital, where she was listed in fair condition.
Two men were wounded in a drive-by Saturday afternoon in Englewood on the South Side.
About 4:45 p.m., the men, 18 and 27, were on the front porch of a residence in the 6300-block of South Elizabeth Street when someone in a dark-colored car pulled up and opened fire, police said.
The 18-year-old was struck in the left leg and the older man was struck in the right leg and buttocks, police said. They were both brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.
In the weekend's first shooting, a woman was grazed in Chatham.
The woman, 26, was arguing with her ex-boyfriend through the door of her home about 8:40 p.m. Friday in the 8100-block of South Ellis Avenue, police said.
When the woman refused to let the 27-year-old man in, he fired shots into the home, grazing her on the chest, police said. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.
Last weekend, six people were killed and 21 others wounded in shootings across Chicago.
At least one person is dead and 17 others wounded in shootings across Chicago this weekend.
An 11-year-old boy is among those injured after he was shot while sitting in a car in West Pullman Sunday afternoon.
A man was shot Sunday morning in Edgewater on the North Side.
The 35-year-old was sitting in his parked car about 3:45 a.m. in the 1100-block of West Granville Avenue when someone approached him on foot and fired shots, Chicago police said.
He was struck in the leg and brought himself to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston where he was listed in good condition, police said.
No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.
Two people were shot Saturday night after a fight in Longwood Manor on the Far South Side.
About 10:40 p.m., two people were at a gathering inside a residence in the 10100-block of South Winston Avenue, when a fight broke out and someone fired shots striking them both, Chicago police said.
A 29-year-old man suffered four gunshot wounds to the chest, abdomen, hip, and lower backside and was taken to Christ Medical Center for treatment, police said. A 31-year-old woman was also struck four times in the lower backside and brought by a friend to the same hospital where she was listed in fair condition.
It is unknown if the victims were the intended targets, police said.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
A 29-year-old man was shot Saturday in Englewood on the South Side.
About 9:55 p.m., he was walking in the 6600-block of South Union Avenue, when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.
He was struck in the leg and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, police said.
The man told officers he did not see the shooter or know where the shots came from, police said.
Area One detectives are investigating.
A 21-year-old man was shot in Gresham on the South Side.
About 8:20 p.m., he was in a vehicle parked on the street in the 1700-block of West 79th Street, when he heard shots and felt a pain, Chicago police said.
He was struck in the leg but declined medical attention, police said.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
