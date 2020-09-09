census

2020 Census: Hispanic Federation civic engagement director answers questions on filling out census

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Volunteers around Chicago have been going door-to-door even in the rain to get people to fill out the 2020 Census.

The deadline is coming up at the end of this month.

In Illinois, about 69% of people have completed the form. In Chicago, it's at about 58%.

The information collected by the census will impact the city, state and the country for the next ten years.

Frederick Velez III Burgos, the national director of civic engagement with the Hispanic Federation joined ABC7 Wednesday morning. They are on of ABC7's partners in getting the word out about the census.

Wednesday afternoon, ABC7 is hosting a virtual phone bank to answer all your questions about the census. The phone bank is today from 4 until 6:30 p.m. The phone number to dial is 844-432-9832.
