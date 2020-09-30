2020 Debates: Changes to be announced after night of bitter on-stage clashes between Trump, Biden

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6669578" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Debate highlights: The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden deteriorated into a bitter showdown.

CLEVELAND -- After a raucous first night of clashes on the presidential debate stage, the nonpartisan commission in charge of planning the pre-election events announced that changes will be made.The Tuesday night debate in Cleveland, Ohio, deteriorated into bitter taunts and near chaos, with President Donald Trump in particular repeatedly interrupting Democratic rival Joe Biden and talking over the moderator, Chris Wallace of Fox News.There were heated exchanges over the president's handling of the pandemic, the integrity of the election results, deeply personal attacks about Biden's family and how the Supreme Court will shape the future of the nation's health care.A day later, the Commission on Presidential Debates released a statement saying it will consider changes to the debate format and will announce those shortly."The Commission on Presidential Debates sponsors televised debates for the benefit of the American electorate. Last night's debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues," the statement read.The CPD also thanked Wallace "for the professionalism and skill he brought" and said changes will ensure moderators can "maintain order."The next presidential debate is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 15, in Miami. It is scheduled to look similar to a town hall, meaning Trump and Biden will be prompted to answer questions from uncommitted voters.Vice President Mike Pence and Biden's running mate Sen. Kamala Harris are scheduled to take the debate stage on Wednesday, Oct. 7, in Salt Lake City, Utah.