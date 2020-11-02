President Trump, Joe Biden hold rallies in battleground states ahead of Election Day

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7558072" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Trump supporters showed support for President Trump at Sunday's rally.

MOUNT GREENWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- President Trump and Joe Biden focused on key battleground states as election day approaches.The president held rallies in Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida. He began the day in Michigan, where he made an appeal to suburban women, a key group that helped him win four years ago."They want to close down your factories, ship your jobs to China, eliminate private health care, destroy the suburbs. The women of the suburbs, you've got to love me," Trump said.ABC 7 Political Analyst Laura Washington said this an approach he is taking as part of utilizing multiple strategies."He can't rely on the usual suspects of states that he has in the past of southwest states. He's got to look at some of the eastern states. He's got to look at some of the southern states," Washington said.More than 93 million Americans have cast their ballots. Democrats pushed for early voting and vote by options, which has helped Biden. Republicans are counting on a big election day turnout to help President Trump."I like Election Day and most of you do too. Who is going to vote on Election Day," Trump asked."We have to earn our democracy. We have to go out and vote," Biden said.Experts are cautious that while polling has improved since four years ago, it may not tell the whole election story."It's looking more and more likely based on the polls that Joe Biden has a comfortable lead in the popular vote. What he's got to be looking at closely and being worried about is the electoral college. That is where Donald Trump could prevail again," Washington said.The president will hold a rally in Kenosha, WI, one of five stops Monday that also include two in Michigan. Joe Biden will spend Monday going across Pennsylvania and also has a plan to stop in Ohio.Voters in Mount Greenwood showed their support for Donald Trump Sunday as former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich publicly backed the president.President Trump will not visit Illinois leading up to the election, but some of his supporters rallied in the southwest suburbs, outside of the Firewater bar. They waved Trump signs while also pushing for the reopening of Illinois.Blagojevich, who was convicted on public corruption charges, had his prison sentence commuted by President Trump. He stood on stage showing his support for the president."This is why I am a Trump-ocrat. He is remaking the Republican party," Blagojevich said.The rally also focused on local and state Republican candidates. All the speakers talked about reopening Illinois despite the rise in COVID-19 cases."We need our businesses open and our jobs in full force and this lockdown is just going to put us deeper and deeper into poverty, and it is going to hit the black community more than anybody," said Devin Jones, 18th Ward Republican committeeman. "There is a lot of black support. There is black support for reopening businesses, for owning our communities, for owning our homes.""I really love President Trump. Strongly, strongly in favor of him for another four years," said Mary Krueger, a local nurse.Krueger said she has seen the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in her hospital daily. She still throws her support behind President Trump, who is for reopening communities."He got all the ventilators out to the hot areas right away. 