2021 Oscar nominations: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra to host announcement Monday

LOS ANGELES -- Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her pop star husband Nick Jonas will announce the nominations for the 93rd Oscars Monday.The superstar couple will reveal nominees in all 23 Academy Award categories in a two-part live presentation on March 15 starting at 5:19 a.m. PT / 8:19 a.m. ET. You can watch the nominations live on this website or through our streaming apps on Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku.The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25, and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. An academy spokesperson said that the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations on April 25. A part of the ceremony will take place at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, as per tradition.Specific plans have yet to be unveiled for the show, but the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is "determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate," the spokesperson said.The Oscars were pushed back two months because of the pandemic.