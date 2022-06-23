Sports

NBA Draft: Chicago Bulls set to pick 18th in 1st round

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The NBA Draft gets underway Thursday night, with the Chicago Bulls owning the 18th overall pick.

The Bulls do not have a second round pick after trading it to the San Antonio Spurs for DeMar DeRozan.

Last year, the Bulls didn't have a first-round pick after including the pick in a trade with the Orlando Magic for Nikola Vuevi.

There will also be some local players to keep an eye on for the draft.

The ABC7 family will be rooting the hardest for former Whitney Young and Loyola star Lucas Williamson. His dad, "Big Luke" is a retired camera man at ABC7.

"Little Luke," as he's affectionately known, has worked out for 16 teams, including the Bulls.

The NBA Draft gets underway at 7 p.m. on ABC7.
