Chicago's Davis Theater in Lincoln Square showing 'The Wizard of Oz' for kids ahead of Oscars

Monday night, there's a special showing of the Oscar-winning film "The Wizard of Oz" at the Lincoln Square theater.
Ben Munro, owner of the Davis Theater, joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk about the event.
Oscar Appreciation Night at the Davis Theater
- 4614 N. Lincoln Ave.
- Doors open at 5.
- Kids of all ages welcome.
- Tickets are $5.
