Chicago's Davis Theater in Lincoln Square showing 'The Wizard of Oz' for kids ahead of Oscars

Oscar Appreciation Night at the Davis Theater

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's Oscar week, and the Davis Theater in Chicago is rolling out the red carpet for kids.Monday night, there's a special showing of the Oscar-winning film "The Wizard of Oz" at the Lincoln Square theater.Ben Munro, owner of the Davis Theater, joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk about the event.- 4614 N. Lincoln Ave.- Doors open at 5.- Kids of all ages welcome.- Tickets are $5.