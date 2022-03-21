movie

Chicago's Davis Theater in Lincoln Square showing 'The Wizard of Oz' for kids ahead of Oscars

2022 Oscars date: 94th Academy Awards will be Sunday
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Kids Oscars appreciation night being held at Chicago theater

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's Oscar week, and the Davis Theater in Chicago is rolling out the red carpet for kids.

Monday night, there's a special showing of the Oscar-winning film "The Wizard of Oz" at the Lincoln Square theater.

RELATED: Oscars ceremony set to break barriers with historic firsts

Ben Munro, owner of the Davis Theater, joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk about the event.

Oscar Appreciation Night at the Davis Theater


- 4614 N. Lincoln Ave.

- Doors open at 5.
- Kids of all ages welcome.
- Tickets are $5.

Mark your calendar: March 27 is Oscar Sunday. Special "On The Red Carpet" coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET 10 a.m. PT and continues all day leading up to the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information. Click here to download our CTV apps to watch "On The Red Carpet" wherever you stream.
