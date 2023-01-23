Police monitoring Chicago area Lunar New Year events in wake of CA mass shooting

With more Lunar New Year events planned in Chicago next weekend, police said they are monitoring the events in California and will adjust as necessary.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In response to that mass shooting in California Sunday, Evanston police said they have additional resources deployed at a local Lunar New Year event, with officers visible and in uniform.

In Rogers Park, families gathered at the Holy Child of Jesus Parish to celebrate the Lunar New Year with food, drinks, music and dancing.

Attendees said it's a way to keep Asian traditions alive through the next generations.

Some people at the event were brought to tears as they reflected on the families in California who entered the new year facing tragedy in the wake of the mass shooting.

"I'm very shocked and feel so sorry," said Kim Phan. "I feel so sad for the people who passed. It should be a happiness for those families and the people ... I can't imagine how they feel."

As more Lunar New Year events are being planned in Chicago next weekend, police said they are monitoring the events in California and will adjust resources as necessary.