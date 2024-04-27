Chicago Bears pick P Tory Taylor in round 4 of NFL Draft; trade to get EDGE Austin Booker in round 5

The 2024 NFL Draft continues with rounds two and three after the Chicago Bears selected Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze in the first round.

The 2024 NFL Draft continues with rounds two and three after the Chicago Bears selected Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze in the first round.

The 2024 NFL Draft continues with rounds two and three after the Chicago Bears selected Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze in the first round.

The 2024 NFL Draft continues with rounds two and three after the Chicago Bears selected Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze in the first round.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears were back on the clock at the NFL Draft Saturday, selecting the top punter in the draft and a defensive edge rusher.

The Monsters of the Midway got Tory Taylor from Iowa with their fourth-round pick. The team then traded to get a firth-round pick to take Austin Booker from Kansas.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Taylor is from Australia. The Bears' new star quarterback, No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, welcomed the punter to the team Saturday via social media.

The Bears sent a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills in order to draft Booker with the Bills' 2024 fifth-round pick

The Bears' last picks of the draft comes after they selected quarterback Caleb Williams first overall and wide receiver Rome Odunze ninth overall on Thursday.

On Friday, the team used their No. 75 overall pick in the third round to take Yale offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie. He is a native of Hinsdale, Illinois and went to Hinsdale Central High School. Charles "Peanut" Tillman announced the pick on the stage in Detroit.

The Bears did not have a second-round pick after using the pick in a trade for defensive end Montez Sweat.

ESPN Radio's David Kaplan breaks down the Bears drafting Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze.

"I'd like to see them live up to their potential," Bears fan Jeff Jackowski said. "This could be the start of something great."

Fans hope first-overall pick Williams will quickly adjust to the NFL and be ready to lead the Bears to the playoffs in his first season.

"I was pretty excited. I think Caleb is going to be a good asset to the team," Bears fan Jake Davis said.

SEE ALSO | Chicago Bears give new stadium update, say they will provide over $2B for lakefront domed project

Williams and the Bears' second pick Rome Odunze already seem to be fast friends, warmly greeting each other after the bears picked the wide receiver with their second pick in the first round. The team introduced the pair at Halas Hall on Friday.

In a draft that was heavy on picking offensive players, Bears fans are celebrating that they got two of the best.

"Did the road to the Super Bowls start last night? I hope so," Bears fan Linda Ryland said. "I hope Caleb does a good job. I am thrilled."

Williams Bears jersey flew off the shelves, setting a draft night sales record for all sports, beating the record set just last week by Caitlin Clark.

Other Chicago sports franchises got in on the act as well. The Bulls sent out a message from DeMar DeRozan.

The most recent number one overall pick in the NHL, the Blackhawks' Connor Bedard, also welcomed Williams to Chicago.