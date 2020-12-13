coronavirus new york city

NYC's legendary '21 Club' restaurant closing due to COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK -- The storied 21 Club in midtown Manhattan, a favorite of celebrities and the power elite for nine decades, is closing indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the owners are optimistic about reopening at some point.

The restaurant's owners filed notice about the closing with the city on Wednesday, saying all 148 employees will be terminated on March 9.

The news comes as indoor dining at New York City restaurants will be banned again starting Monday in an effort to halt a resurgence of the virus, but takeout and outdoor dining will still be allowed.

"At this early stage, we are not ready to announce any final concept or timeframe," a statement by the restaurant said. "But the vision is that 21 Club will always remain an important social and cultural hub and icon of New York, one that is well-positioned to fulfill its role in the City's exciting future when the time comes."

The restaurant has been closed since last March during the first wave of the pandemic, as indoor dining was prohibited.

The 21 Club was a favorite dining place of presidents since Franklin D. Roosevelt's day. Shortly after the 2016 election, then-President-elect Donald Trump broke protocol by leaving his Trump Tower residence without taking along his press contingent to eat at the restaurant.

John Steinbeck, Ernest Hemingway and Frank Sinatra had favorite tables at 21, and Humphrey Bogart proposed to Lauren Bacall there. It appeared in films ranging from the 1950 Bette Davis classic "All About Eve" to 1987's "Wall Street."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkcoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalrestaurantnyc news
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
US regulators post positive review of Pfizer vaccine data
'Hamilton' could return to Broadway next summer, report says
DIY dog grooming during pandemic inspires new book
Tony nominations: One show leads the way with 15
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD still on hunt for downtown Chicago looting suspects
Funeral held for CFD Lt. killed in attempted carjacking
3 of 4 killed in Cicero car crash ID'd
IL reports 8,737 cases, 127 COVID-19 deaths
How Illinois is handling COVID-19 vaccine distribution
CTU rally in opposition of CPS reopening plan
US says COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday
Show More
Hospice helps make patient's wish to see snow again come true
1 wounded in I-290 shooting on West Side
Krispy Kreme's 'Day of the Dozens' is this weekend
Don't rack up debt buying holiday gifts
Operation Santa brings joy to families of fallen, hurt CPD officers
More TOP STORIES News