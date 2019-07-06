Florida explosion: 21 injured, 2 seriously, when pizzeria near shopping plaza explodes

PLANTATION, Florida -- More than 20 people were injured after an explosion at a vacant pizzeria in South Florida sent debris flying as far as 100 yards from the source.

The explosion happened Saturday around 11:30 a.m. at a shopping center in Plantation, west of Fort Lauderdale in Broward County. The restaurant was destroyed, and nearby businesses were damaged.

The blast scattered large pieces of concrete as far as 50 yards away and sent pieces of metal as far as 100 yards across the street

Fire officials said 21 people were injured. Two people suffered serious injuries: One was an LA Fitness employee who sustained a leg injury, and the other was hit by flying debris near a Tesla charging station, they said.

One of the victims is a child.

Police confirmed that there were no fatalities or reports of critical injuries.

Emergency responded initially heard reports of multiple people injured and trapped but have since seized search and rescue operations. Dozens of firefighters responded and could be seen picking through the rubble with dogs sniffing through the debris.

"This could have been a lot worse," said Joel Gordon, Battalion Chief for Plantation Fire.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper video shows the scene of an explosion at a shopping plaza in Plantation, Florida on July 6, 2019.



Offiicals have not confirmed the cause of the blast, but the fire department has called it a "gas explosion." An investigation is underway.

Guillermo Villa, who was charging his Tesla when the explosion happened, told ABC News that he heard a bang, then saw a light and debris flying "everywhere."

"I started to see pieces of the building falling on my head so I went underneath my car because there was so much debris flying ... It was like raining pieces of the roof," Villa said.

The Plantation fire and police departments said on Twitter that the street was closed to traffic.



Police said all stores and businesses in the area near LA Fitness will be shut down until further notice. "Please do not come into this area if possible," the department tweeted.



The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaexplosion
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
41 shot, 5 fatally, in 4th of July weekend gun violence across Chicago
Life-threatening waves, flooding expected along lake: weather service
Woman, 51, killed in Lawndale hit-and-run: police
Cops asked to leave Starbucks for making patron 'uncomfortable'
Woman shot, killed a week after aunt fatally struck by CTA train
State of emergency in San Bernardino Co. after Ridgecrest quake
Man steals wallets, purses from unlocked homes in Gurnee
Show More
Young father killed in Hammond road rage shooting
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot with isolated showers possible through 2 p.m. Saturday
3 stabbed, 14 others injured at Navy Pier 4th of July festivities
Weekend Watch: Citizenship Concerns
Perfect Pet
More TOP STORIES News