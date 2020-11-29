Chicago weekend gun violence leaves 23 shot, 7 fatally across city

In the latest fatal shooting, a person was killed in a shooting Sunday in Morgan Park on the South Side, police said.
A male, of an unknown age, was in a parking lot about 6 p.m. in the 11100 block of South Longwood Drive when someone approached him and opened fire, Chicago police said.
He was shot in the neck, chest and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details on the fatality
Area Two detectives are investigating.
A 34-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday in Chatham on the South Side, police said.
About 4:25 a.m., he was sitting on the sidewalk in the 7800-block of South Rhodes Avenue when a man driving by in a dark-colored SUV fired shots striking him in the head, Chicago police said.
He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details on the fatality.
No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.
A 39-year-old man was shot after getting into an argument during a dice game Sunday in Austin on the West Side.
About 6:30 a.m., got into an argument with someone over a dice game in the 1400 blockf of North LeClaire Avenue, when they pulled out a gun and fired shots at him, Chicago police said.
He was struck in the right knee and took himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, and is in good condition, police said.
Area Five detectives are investigating.
A 33-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in Humboldt Park on the West Side.
About 3 a.m., he was driving in the 4000-block of West Chicago Avenue when a man in a black BMW and a man in a gray BMW pulled up alongside his vehicle and both men opened fire, Chicago police said.
The 33-year-old was struck in the throat, shoulder and abdomen, police said.
He drove to the 600-block of North Springfield Avenue where EMS responded and transported him to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.
No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.
A person was shot dead Saturday in South Chicago.
About 2:15 p.m., a male was in the 9000 block of South Commercial Avenue when gunfire erupted, Chicago police said. He was brought to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Hours earlier, a man was killed in a drive-by in Little Village on the Southwest Side.
Luis Flores, 33, was in the 3100 block of West 26th Street about 6:10 a.m., when someone in a passing black vehicle fired shots at him, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.He was struck multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Friday night, a 27-year-old man was fatally shot in West Garfield Park.
About 8:30 p.m., he was in the 3900 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone opened fire, striking him in the chest, police said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as Terrence Goodlow.
In non-fatal shootings, two women were shot Friday in Brainerd on the South Side.
The women, both 20 years old, were in a vehicle about 10:15 p.m. in the 9400 block of South Laflin Street when someone opened fire, police said.
One of the women was struck in the shoulder, while the other was shot in the foot, police said. Both were driven to Little Company of Mary Hospital, where they were listed in fair condition.
Shots were fired at Chicago police in the 6200 block of North Campbell Saturday afternoon, Chicago police said.
At around 3:15 p.m., officers were conducting a street stop on a 35-year-old man who then fired shots at the officers, police said.
Officers in @ChicagoCAPS24 were fired upon in the 6200 blk of N. Campbell today. Officers returned fire. There are no reported hits. The offender was taken into custody and a firearm recovered. Area Detectives are investigating. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/dk0We3MEEz— Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) November 28, 2020
The officers returned fire but no one was struck, according to police.
A firearm was recovered at the scene and the offender was taken into custody, police said.
Last weekend, 50 people were shot, 5 fatally in Chicago as the city hit 700 homicides so far this year.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.