24 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence

about 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood's 4500 block of West Washington Boulevard;



about 7:20 p.m. Saturday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood's 3300 block of West Van Buren;



about 5:12 p.m. Saturday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood's 4000 block of West Madison;



about 4:25 p.m. Saturday in the Roseland neighborhood's 10700 block of South Prairie Avenue;



about 10:28 a.m. Saturday in the Belmont Central neighborhood's 2800 block of North McVicker Avenue;



about 3:08 a.m. Saturday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood's 4300 block of West Lake Street;



about 11:26 p.m. Friday in the South Shore neighborhood's 7400 block of South Colfax;



about 8:47 p.m. Friday in the Brainerd neighborhood's 9000 block of South Ada;



about 6:30 p.m. Friday in the South Side's 800 block of East 79th Street;



about 6:10 p.m. Friday in the Ashburn neighborhood's 8400 block of South Kedzie Avenue; and



about 5:15 p.m. Friday in the Austin neighborhood's 400 block of South Lockwood Avenue.

A west suburban man was killed and 23 others were wounded in shootings throughout Chicago this weekend.The murder occurred Saturday morning in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. At 1:59 a.m., 31-year-old Demond J. Davis was standing outside in the 4800 block of West Quincy when a bullet struck his chest, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office. Davis, who was from Cicero, was taken to Loretto Hospital and pronounced dead at 2:19 a.m.The most recent shooting left three men wounded, one critically, early Monday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. It happened at 1:12 a.m. inside an apartment stairwell in the 5600 block of South Princeton Avenue, police said. Four men were in a spat when one of them shot the other three. A 37-year-old was brought to University of Chicago Medical Center with bullet wounds in his abdomen and pelvis, while a 29-year-old and 42-year-old were also hospitalized.Late Sunday, a man was in custody after allegedly showing up at his ex-girlfriend's house in the South Side Chatham neighborhood and shooting her current boyfriend, police said.At 11 p.m., the 50-year-old walked into her residence in the 7900 block of South Champlain and started fighting her 52-year-old boyfriend, police said. He then pulled out a handgun and fired a bullet into the man's right shoulder. Charges were pending for the 50-year-old.A 25-year-old man was in serious condition following a Sunday morning shooting in the West Side Austin neighborhood, police said. He was driving at 4:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Madison when someone in a vehicle next to him unleashed gunfire at him, striking his leg. Two men were taken into custody by the end and charges were pending.On Saturday night, a man was shot in South Chicago when three gunmen opened fire on his vehicle. About 8:10 p.m., the man was seated in a vehicle in the 8500 block of South Oglesby Avenue when the male shooters approached and fired shots, police said.Two shootings happened within two hours in Logan Square on Saturday morning. At 3:20 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was grazed in the neck by a bullet in the Northwest Side's Logan Square neighborhood. She was sitting in the backseat of a vehicle going south in the 2500 block of North Drake Avenue when someone inside a passing green sports-utility vehicle fired shots.Another woman was wounded in Logan Square at 1:52 a.m. after a shooter fired into a crowd outside, police said. The group was standing on a sidewalk in the 3900 block of West North Avenue when gunfire rang out. A 25-year-old woman felt pain and realized she'd been shot in the left leg.Late Friday night, an unknown shooter struck a woman in the Greektown neighborhood. At 11:29 p.m., a 19-year-old woman was walking on a sidewalk in the first block of South Halsted when she was shot in the leg, police said. She did not see the shooter.Other shootings occurred:Seven people were wounded in shootings reported within city limits on Friday, all but one of them unfolding at night. On Saturday, one person was killed and nine others wounded by gunfire. Four people were shot on Sunday. The weekend started at 5 p.m. Friday and concluded 5 a.m. Monday.Last weekend, 29 people were shot, two of whom were murdered, in the city.