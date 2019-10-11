Latest discovery of fetal remains stored by late Ind. abortion doctor brings total body count to 2,411: AG

INDIANAPOLIS (WLS) -- The latest discovery of fetal remains found in the belongings of the late abortionist Dr. Ulrich Klopfer now total 2,411, according to the Indiana Attorney General.

Earlier this week, Indiana AG Curtis Hill announced the discovery of 165 more bodies of unborn children in the truck of a car in the Chicago suburb of Dolton.

Klopfer was an abortion doctor in Indiana for much of his career and is believed to have performed tens of thousands of abortions. He died at the age of 79 on September 3.

Last month, 2,246 preserved aborted fetuses were found in the garage at Klopfer's home as family members sorted through his estate.

RELATED: Over 2,000 preserved fetal remains found in home of deceased Indiana doctor
EMBED More News Videos

Over 2,200 medically preserved fetal remains were found Thursday on the property of a deceased Will County doctor in unincorporated Will County.



That initial discovery prompted an investigation that remains ongoing.

While searching through vehicles owned by the late doctor that he kept at a business property in Dolton, members of the Will County (Illinois) Sheriff's Officer discovered the additional remains in the trunk of a late 1990s Mercedes Benz Wednesday. Officials said the vehicles had been stored in an outdoor gated lot for more than six years.

Hill said the most recent remains are the result of abortions Klopfer performed from 2000 to 2002 at Indiana clinics located in Fort Wayne, Gary and South Bend.

Indiana's Medical Licensing Board suspended Klopfer's medical license in 2016 after finding numerous violations, including a failure to ensure that qualified staff were present when patients received or recovered from medications given before and during abortions.

"This is uncharted territory for all of us," AG Hill said. "We are following the same protocol for these additional 165 fetal remains that we have already established. We remain committed to ensuring that all these unborn children receive a respectful final disposition here in Indiana."

The Office of the Indiana Attorney General has set up a phone number and email address for the specific use of anyone with possible connections to the fetal remains who wish to inquire. The email address is questions@atg.in.gov, and the phone number is (317) 234-6663.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianaabortionu.s. & worlddoctors
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Calumet City mall to reopen after 2 injured in drive-by shooting
Man hurt in Chicago Ridge hit-and-run, police search for driver
Boy killed in West Pullman shooting: police
Father claims adopted daughter was really adult with dwarfism
Man hurt in crash after shots fired in Budlong Woods
Chicago AccuWeather: Rainy with isolated storms, plunging temperatures Friday
Chicago police routinely monitor gang funerals
Show More
Haunted Houses near Chicago, Rockford
School bus driver yells at girl to return as car approaches
Officer struck by CPD vehicle during chase of alleged armed suspect
Milwaukee bus driver rushes into burning apartment after spotting fire
Fallen CPD officers honored at Valor Awards Dinner
More TOP STORIES News