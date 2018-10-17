26 hurt after CTA bus crashes into pole in Greater Grand Crossing

A CTA bus hit a utility pole in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Wednesday morning.

CHICAGO --
At least 26 people were hurt - none seriously - after a CTA bus crashed into a pole just before rush hour Wednesday in the Grand Crossing neighborhood in the Far South Side.

At 6:28 a.m., an eastbound No. 71 bus reamed into the pole on the corner of 71st Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, according to Chicago Transit Authority spokesman Steve Mayberry.

Of the 26 people hurt, 21 were transported to Trinity, Jackson Park and University of Chicago hospitals with minor injuries, according to a spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department. They were all in good condition. The other five declined treatment on the scene.

Mayberry said the cause of the crash was not known, and Chicago police were investigating the incident.

No. 71 buses were temporarily rerouted both directions Wednesday morning as authorities closed off 71st Street, but normal service resumed just before 8 a.m.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
