27 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings



about 2:20 a.m., a man was struck by a bullet shot into his home in the Pullman area on the Far South Side;



about 11:30 p.m., a 39-year-old man was shot in the knee in Park Manor on the South Side;



about 10:40 p.m. Sunday, a man was shot multiple times and critically wounded in Englewood;



about 7 p.m. Sunday, a teenage boy, 17, was shot in the shoulder in West Lawn;



about 6:50 p.m. Sunday, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the finger in Gage Park;



about 5:05 p.m. Sunday, a man was shot as he exited his car in Lawndale on the West Side;



at 11:36 a.m. Sunday, a man, 27, was shot on his porch in Englewood;



about 4:15 a.m. Sunday, a man was shot in his back by two gunmen in the Humboldt Park neighborhood;



about 4 a.m. Sunday, a 29-year-old man was shot on a sidewalk in the Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side;



about 2:55 a.m. Sunday, a man was wounded in the Hermosa neighborhood in a drive-by attack;



about 2:45 a.m. Sunday, a 32-year-old man was critically wounded when he was shot in the chest in Ashburn;



about 12:22 a.m. Sunday, a man crashed into a pole after he was shot in Morgan Park on the Far South Side;



at 6:47 p.m. Saturday, a 25-year-old man was wounded by someone shooting from a passing car in East Garfield Park;



about 5 p.m. Saturday, a man was shot in the leg in the Old Town neighborhood on the Near North Side;



about 4:45 p.m. Saturday, a 45-year-old man was shot in the thigh as he stood on a sidewalk in the Eden Green neighborhood on the Far South Side;



about 1 p.m. Saturday, a man was shot by two males he did not know in the Fifth City neighborhood on the West Side;



about noon Saturday, two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Gresham on the South Side;



about 2:50 a.m. Saturday, someone was shot at a party in Englewood;



about 2:10 a.m. Saturday, a man took himself to a hospital after he was shot in the hip in Fuller Park on the South Side;



about 7:50 p.m. Friday, two armed people shot a 20-year-old man in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side;



about 7 p.m. Friday, a 37-year-old man was shot while he sat in a van in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. He was shot multiple times in his body.

Four people were killed and 23 others wounded in shootings throughout Chicago over the weekend.The gun violence surpassed the toll of the extended Thanksgiving weekend, which was twice as long but saw four killed and 19 wounded.Three of the homicides this weekend happened early Sunday and included a man shot dead while he sat in a parked vehicle in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.Robert T.C. Anderson, 32, was sitting in a parked vehicle about 2:55 a.m. in the 5900-block of South Elizabeth Street when someone approached and fired shots, Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.Anderson was shot multiple times in his body and pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. No one was in custody. He was a resident of Fort Wayne, Indiana.Another man died minutes earlier just blocks away in West Englewood.About 2:40 a.m., two men were standing on the street in the 6400-block of South Bell Avenue when someone in a light-colored SUV fired shots, police said.A 40-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, according to police. Another man, 38, was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the left leg. His condition had stabilized.Another man died early Sunday in the South Side Ashburn neighborhood. About 2:45 a.m., the 32-year-old was approached by two males who shot him after an argument in the 2500-block of West 79th Street, according to police.Officers found him on a sidewalk with a gunshot to the chest, and he was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to police.At 1:43 p.m., the 24-year-old was walking down a street in the first block of West 103rd Street when two males shot at him, police said. They ran away, and two people of interest were taken into custody shortly after.The 24-year-old was shot in the chest and taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition, police said. He died later that afternoon.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the fatalities.In nonfatal shootings:The weekend began 5 p.m. Friday and ended 5 a.m. Monday.