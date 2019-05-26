27 shot, 5 killed so far in Memorial Day weekend gun violence

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5317869" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> At least 27 people have been shot, five fatally, in Chicago so far over Memorial Day weekend, including five people shot in a single incident Sunday on the Near West Side.

CHICAGO -- At least 27 people have been shot, five fatally, in Chicago so far over Memorial Day weekend, including five people shot in a single incident Sunday on the Near West Side.The shooting happened just after 6 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street, Chicago police said. Officers responding to a call of a male firing shots in the area found several men and women suffering from various gunshot wounds.Two men, 27 and 26 years old, were taken to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.Two women who were sitting in a black sedan were shot as well, and both are in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital. One woman, 31, had been struck in the hip and the other, 25, was hit in the left arm.A third man, who police think may be a possible offender, is in custody at Stroger Hospital and being treated for a graze wound to his nose.In addition to the man being treated for the graze wound, detectives are questioning two more people of interest in relation to the shooting, police said. Several weapons were recovered at the scene.Police believe the incident is related to an earlier shooting Sunday morning in which a man was killed and a woman wounded on the same block of West Hastings, according to Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.Officers responded to a large group disturbance about 1:33 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street, police said. They heard reports of gunshots and found a 27-year-old man hit in the chest and unresponsive.He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. A 25-year-old woman was hit in the forearm and took herself to the same hospital. Her condition was stabilized, and no one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.Two people were killed in separate shootings Saturday in Winneconna Parkway and Roseland on the South Side.In Winneconna Parkway, two people were on the sidewalk about 10:08 p.m. in the 400 block of West 77th Street when someone in a vehicle fired shots, police said. Tito Wade, 43, was shot multiple times and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.A 31-year-old man was shot in the leg and brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.A few hours earlier, a 29-year-old was killed while standing on a porch in Roseland.About 6:30 p.m., he was in the 100 block of West 109th Place when someone came out of the gangway firing shots, police said. He was shot in the chest and pronounced at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.On Saturday night, a person was shot by police in Lawndale on the West Side.Officers were investigating a large group of people in the 1100 block of South Whipple just after 10 p.m. when they saw a man "drinking from a bottle of beer" in a vacant lot, according to Deputy Chief Al Nagode.When the male saw the officers, he threw the bottle to the ground and ran east through the lot into an alley, Nagode said. As the officers followed, the male turned and fired a single shot in their direction.The officers returned fire, striking the male in the "left rear," Nagode said. A weapon was recovered.The male was taken to a hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition, police and a fire department spokesman said.The Civilian Office of Police Accountability will conduct an investigation into the use of force and the involved officers will be placed on 30-day paid administrative leave, per department policy.Sixteen more people have been injured in shootings over the holiday weekend so far, including a 17-year-old girl who was among three shot in a drive-by in Brighton Park and a 15-year-old boy was shot in Lawndale on the Southwest Side.The weekend's gun violence comes after Mayor Lori Lightfoot vowed to "flood the zone" with 1,200 additional police officers, dozens of religious leaders and over 100 youth programs.Last year, seven people were killed and 32 more wounded in shootings across the city over Memorial Day Weekend, which marks the unofficial start of summer for many of the city's residents.