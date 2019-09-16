27 shot, 9 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence

CHICAGO -- Nine people were killed and 18 others wounded in citywide gun violence over the weekend.The latest fatal shooting happened Monday in Dunning on the Northwest Side.A 29-year-old man was northbound in a vehicle at 3:53 a.m. in the 4000-block of North Narragansett Avenue when a male fired shots from a dark-colored SUV, Chicago police said. He was shot in the armpit and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 4:38 a.m.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the fatality.Several hours earlier, another man was shot to death in Garfield Park on the West Side.Jordon Cooper, 23, was standing on the street about 1:03 a.m. in the 700-block of North St. Louis Avenue when someone unleashed gunfire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.Cooper was struck in the head and pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said.On Saturday, a man was killed in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.About 2:25 p.m., he was in the 11000-block of South Bishop Street when someone approached him and opened fire, police said. He was struck multiple times about his head and body.The man was rushed to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.Earlier that day, a man was shot dead in Lawndale on the West Side.The 30-year-old was getting out of his vehicle about 6 a.m. in the 1800-block of South Keeler Avenue when someone opened fire on him, police said. He was struck multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Before dawn, another man was fatally wounded in Gresham on the South Side.The 23-year-old was sitting in the driver's side of his vehicle with friends about 2:30 a.m. in the 8300-block of South Peoria Street, police said. As his friends got out of the vehicle, someone pulled alongside in another vehicle and opened fire.The man was hit multiple times in the head and body, police said. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead.About an hour and a half earlier, a man was killed in Austin on the West Side.Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 1 a.m. in the 500-block of North Lawler Avenue and found Anthony Jones, 28, unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the chest and groin, police and the medical examiner's office said.He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.On Friday, a 29-year-old man was shot dead in Englewood on the South Side.About 11:24 p.m., Keith A. Lee was standing on the street in the 6000 block of South Lasalle Street when someone in a silver-colored SUV opened fire, police and the medical examiner's office said. He was struck in the head and pronounced dead on the scene.Earlier, a man was killed in a triple shooting in Bronzeville on the South Side.Michael Serrano, 22, was walking with two women about 9 p.m. in the 3600-block of South Indiana Avenue when someone on foot fired shots, police and the medical examiner's office said. He was hit in the head and pronounced dead on the scene.A woman, 22, was struck in the foot and taken to Mercy Hospital in good condition, police said. An 18-year-old woman was struck in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where her condition was stabilized.About two and a half hours before that shooting, a man was killed in Cragin on the Northwest side.The 46-year-old was driving a truck about 7:35 p.m. in the 5100-block of West Belmont Avenue when a male opened fire from a black SUV, police said. The man was hit in the chest, and the truck collided with a parked vehicle before coming to a stop.He was taken to Community First Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.In non-fatal shootings, a 15-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by Saturday in South Chicago.He was walking about 12:47 a.m. in the 8200-block of South Marquette Avenue when someone in a passing gold-colored Chevy Caprice opened fire, police said. The teen was hit numerous times and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.At least 15 other people were hurt in shootings across Chicago from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.Last weekend, six people were killed and 28 others wounded in citywide gun violence.