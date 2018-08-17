27-year-old man missing since Lollapalooza

Authorities are asking for help in the continuing search for a man reported missing from the Lollapalooza music festival in downtown Chicago.Joshua Pierce, 27, was last seen Aug. 3 at the festival in Grant Park, according to Chicago police."He has a history of mental illness, depression and has demonstrated suicidal tendencies in the past," police wrote in a missing person alert.Pierce was last seen wearing a t-shirt, black pants, a tan belt and a Bulls baseball cap, police said. He has a tattoo on his lower left arm that reads "red bull." Pierce was described as a 5-foot-10, 210 pound white male with brown eyes and hair.Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8266.