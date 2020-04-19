28 shot, 4 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings

CHICAGO -- Four people were killed and 28 others, including a 2-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, have been injured by gunfire across Chicago so far this weekend.Three of the fatal shootings happened with the span of a few hours Sunday, the latest of which left a 19-year-old man dead and a 17-year-old boy wounded in South Austin.The pair were walking about 8:30 p.m. on Van Buren Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. The man was struck in the face and chest while the teen was shot in the thigh. The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital, and the teen was hospitalized in good condition.About two hours earlier, a man was found shot to death in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side.Officers responding to a well-being check about 6:25 p.m. in the 6000 block of West Gunninson Street found the man unresponsive inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Sunday afternoon, a woman was killed in a shooting in Grand Crossing.The 20-year-old was in a Ford about 4:25 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Blackstone Avenue when someone in a dark-colored sedan opened fire, police said. She was shot in the head and pronounced dead on the scene.The first fatal attack happened Saturday night in Englewood on the South Side.Two men were sitting in a parked vehicle at 11:56 p.m. when someone walked up and fired shots in the 5700 block of South May Street, according to police. A 22-year-old man was hit multiple times in the side and ran to a nearby alley.He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as Alexis Perez of Edgewater on the North Side.The other man, 39, was hit in both shoulders and taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.The 2-year-old and a 28-year-old man were hurt in the weekend's first shooting Friday evening in Gresham on the South Side.They were in a vehicle about 6 p.m. on West 84th Street when another vehicle pulled up and someone fired shots, hitting the man and the toddler, police said. The man's vehicle rammed into a porch and came to a rest in the 8400 block of South Damen Avenue.The man was shot in the back of the head and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said. The boy was hit in the foot, and his condition was stabilized at Little Company of Mary Hospital.A teenage girl was also injured Saturday night in Ashburn on the Southwest Side.The 17-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle at a stop sign at 11:01 p.m. on 79th Place when a white Ford Taurus with dark tinted windows pulled up, according to police. Two males got out of the Taurus and fired multiple shots, hitting the girl in the leg. The girl flagged down officers in Marquette Park and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.Six people were hurt in a series of shootings lasting just over an hour early Sunday in Lawndale and Englewood.The last attack left three people injured in Lawndale on the West Side.They were in a northbound vehicle at 1:16 a.m. when someone fired at them from a blue Infiniti in the 1100 block of South Laramie Avenue, police said. A 26-year-old man was shot in the left foot, a 35-year-old man was shot in the left knee and a 33-year-old woman was hit in the left buttock. They went to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park on their own and were all listed in good condition.Less than half an hour before that, a man was shot inside an apartment in Englewood.The 25-year-old was in a second-floor unit with several other males at 12:49 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Bishop Street when someone fired shots, according to police. He was hit in the buttocks and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.About 40 minutes earlier, another man was shot in the same neighborhood.The 33-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle at 12:10 a.m. when someone fired shots in the 6900 block of South May Street, police said. He was hit in the abdomen and an acquaintance drove him to St. Bernard Hospital. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.Minutes before that, a woman was wounded inside an apartment in Lawndale.The 43-year-old was sitting on a couch with a man she knew at 12:01 a.m. in a second-floor apartment in the 3000 block of West Flournoy Street when he stood up and a gun went off, according to police. The woman was hit in the left ankle and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. The man ran away after the shooting.At least 17 other people have been shot throughout Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday.Last week, three people were killed and 19 others were injured in gun violence across the city over Easter weekend.