29 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago's most violent weekend since October

CHICAGO --Chicago saw two people killed and 27 others wounded in shootings this weekend, surpassing gun violence tolls of any weekend since October.
Much of the shootings - and both fatalities - happened on Sunday, when 22 people were shot. On Saturday, five were wounded by gunfire. Eight people were reported shot on Friday, two of whom were wounded during the weekend, which began 5 p.m. that day and concluded 5 a.m. Monday.
The most recent weekend with higher shootings happened leading up to Halloween from Oct. 26-29, with five people slain and 38 others wounded from gun violence.
This weekend's last deadly shooting claimed the life of a man found Sunday night with a gunshot wound in the Little Village neighborhood on the West Side.
At 8:23 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2600-block of South Homan and discovered the 42-year-old lying on the ground, according to Chicago police. He was taken with a bullet in his chest to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't confirmed the fatality.
The other gun homicide victim died Sunday morning after being pierced by a bullet on a Northwest Side porch.
The 23-year-old man was spotted lying in front of a home at 3:51 a.m. in the Galewood neighborhood's 2100-block of North Mulligan, according to Chicago police. He died after being taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood with a bullet in his chest.
No one was in custody for either homicide.
The latest shooting this weekend left a 26-year-old man wounded Sunday night on a street in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.
At 9:54 p.m., he was walking down the street in the 1000-block of West 76th Street when he heard a "loud noise," police said. He felt pain in his leg and discovered he had been shot. The 26-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.
Earlier Sunday, a volunteer for an aldermanic campaign was shot while handing out flyers in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.
Maxwell Little, 32, was filming himself walking outside and touting support for 15th Ward aldermanic candidate Joseph Williams when gunfire rang out at 1:46 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Marshfield, according to Williams and Chicago police.
With a bullet lodged in his leg, Little brought himself in good condition to Little Company of Mary Hospital, police said. No one was in custody early Monday, but the shooter was believed to be wearing a red mask during the attack.
Within the same hour Sunday, two men were wounded inside parked vehicles during separate shootings in the Southwest Side's West Elsdon neighborhood.
At 3:48 a.m. a 24-year-old man was shot while sitting in a vehicle in the 5300-block of South Kildare, police said. The gunfire came from someone in a white sports-utility vehicle. The 24-year-old was wounded in the chest taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. A female sitting with him inside the vehicle, which was parked in an alley, was unharmed.
On the eastern cusp of West Elsdon, one person was in custody after a shooting left an 18-year-old man wounded. The 18-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle at 3:08 a.m. in the 3700-block of West 56th Street when someone he recognized shot him, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound in his right arm, and his condition stabilized at the hospital. Charges were pending after officers placed the suspected shooter into custody.
Sunday's first shooting happened just after midnight, when a boy was shot after falling asleep at a party in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. The 16-year-old woke up to find his bed sheets soaked in blood and a gunshot wound to his knee about 12 a.m. in the 6900-block of South Elizabeth Street, police said. He took himself to Holy Cross Hospital where his condition was stabilized.
A man was shot Saturday evening in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. At 10:07 p.m., someone in a gray sedan fired bullets at the 20-year-old, who was standing on a sidewalk in the 4700-block of West Gladys, police said. He sustained a gunshot wound in his buttocks and showed up afterward at Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.
The weekend's start was much less bloody, with only two shootings documented in about 12 hours.
The first bout of gun violence was reported just after Friday evening began, when a 43-year-old man was wounded by gunfire in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. About 5:30 p.m., the man was walking down the street in the 6900 block of South Lafayette Avenue when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot, police said. He was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
Other weekend shootings were reported:
- about 5:32 p.m. Sunday in the Illinois Medical District neighborhood's 800-block of South Paulina;
- about 5:08 p.m. Sunday in the Brainerd neighborhood's 9100-block of South Ada Street;
- about 3:58 p.m. Sunday in the Gage Park neighborhood's 5400-block of South Homan Avenue;
- about 2:25 p.m. Sunday in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood's 300-block of East 47th Street;
- about 1:13 p.m. Sunday in the Austin neighborhood's 1400-block of North Leclaire;
- about 9:36 a.m. Sunday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood's 3300-block of West Madison;
- about 4:35 a.m. Sunday in the Englewood neighborhood's 6500-block of South Ross;
- about 3:15 a.m. Sunday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood's 3400-block of West Chicago;
- about 2:25 a.m. Sunday in the North Austin neighborhood's 1200-block of North Parkside;
- about 1 a.m. Sunday in the Englewood neighborhood's 7400-block of South Stewart;
- about 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood's 13200-block of South Evans;
- about 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the Gresham neighborhood's 8500-block of South Aberdeen;
- about 11:51 p.m. Saturday in the Lawndale neighborhood's 1100-block of South Keeler;
- about 10:36 p.m. Saturday in the Albany Park neighborhood's 3000-block of West Gunnison;
- about 5:25 p.m. Saturday in the Lawndale neighborhood's 800-block of South Kilpatrick; and
- about 9:56 p.m. Friday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood's 3500-block of West Beach.
Last weekend, four people were killed and 23 others wounded in shootings across Chicago.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)