29 shot, 3 fatally, in violent weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A violent weekend in Chicago has left 29 people shot and three killed.One person was killed in a shooting in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood early Sunday morning. It occurred in the 300 block of W 95th Street at around 1 a.m.Police responded to a "shot-spotter alert" and found two people shot in the head inside a parked car.A man was killed and a woman is in serious condition.No one is in custody.A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot late Saturday night after someone opened fire on a party inside an apartment building in the 3400 block of West Flournoy Street.Two other teens were shot at the party. They were taken to Stroger Hospital and are in stable condition.A Chicago police cruiser and an ambulance collided while responding to the shooting, leaving two officers and two paramedics injured.A 26-year-old man was also shot late Saturday night after he walked into a Taco Bell on Chicago's South Side with a handgun and announced a robbery, police said.Police said a security guard shot the offender. He was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.