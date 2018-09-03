29 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence

CHICAGO --Six people were killed and another 23 wounded, including two girls, in shootings across Chicago this weekend.
On Sunday in the Rogers Park neighborhood, a man fatally shot in crossfire .The 25-year-old was walking about 8:25 p.m. in the 7600-block of North Clark when he was caught in crossfire between two people, according to Chicago police.
He was struck in his abdomen and was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office did not immediately released details about the death.
Before dawn, a man was fatally shot in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.
About 4:15 a.m., officers responded to the 900-block of West 129th Place and found 41-year-old Norris Anderson with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to police and the medical examiner's office.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, authorities said.
Responding officers saw a male suspect walk away from the scene of the shooting and get into a blue minivan, police said. They followed the suspect but lost sight of him when he exited the minivan and ran away.
On Saturday at about 4:10 a.m., a 30-year-old woman was with a group of people in an alley in the 700-block of North Central Avenue when at least one person approached the group and opened fire, according to Chicago police.
She was shot in the back of her head and was pronounced dead at 4:28 a.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office. Police were unsure if she was the intended target.
About 20 minutes earlier, a man was killed and another was wounded only blocks away.
Two men were standing in a group of people about 3:50 a.m. in the 5100-block of West Maypole Avenue when a masked gunman approached the group and opened fire, according to police.
Roley Johnson III, 32, was shot in his neck and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. He lived in the Little Village neighborhood.
Another man, 23 years old, was treated for a gunshot wound to his wrist, according to police.
On Friday in the Woodlawn neighborhood, three people were shot, one fatally, police said. The victims were standing on the sidewalk in the 800-block of East 65th Street at about 2:40 p.m. when someone approach and opened fire.
An 18-year-old man was shot in the chest and head and was pronounced dead. A 24-year-old woman was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition and a 27-year-old man was wounded in the lower back and transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
Earlier on Friday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, a woman was killed and a man wounded in a shooting. Police said the shooting occurred at about 8:47 a.m. in the 4300-block of West End.
A 21-year-old woman was shot in the head and was transported to Norwegian Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. A 20-year-old man was wounded and self-transported to a hospital after fleeing the shooting.
A total of 23 people have been wounded in shootings from Friday to Sunday, including two girls, ages 11 and 17.
WLS-TV contributed to this report
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)