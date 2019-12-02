2nd alleged victim of sex assault linked to River North bar El Hefe speaks out

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5718948" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Attorneys for the woman allege she suddenly became disoriented and the man in the red shoes sexually assaulted her between dumpsters then left her unconscious on October 18.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A second woman says she was the victim of a sexual assault connected to River North bar El Hefe.Liz Capra spoke at a press conference about the incident with her attorneys Monday morning. She said she was drugged at El Hefe, then raped, in 2014.Capra said she went to the bar with friends to watch a Bears game, had one drink and then blacked out. She was separated from her friends and hours later, found herself banging on her door in Wicker Park after being robbed. She said a rape kit came back positive for sexual assault a year later, but then the investigation dead ended.Capra came forward publicly after video was released by attorneys representing another woman who is suing El Hefe for negligence after she said she was attacked in an alley outside. Her attacker has not been caught.Both women said they believe the bar staff were somehow complicit and allowed the alleged assaults to happen."I knew I was drugged by the bartender, or someone who worked there, I knew it," Capra said. "It was clear by the video that the security guards, if they even deserve to be called that, have some kind of deal with whoever is doing this to women.""This is someone who's had a drink that's spike with something that causes them to lose control, lose their memory, and it's a huge problem," said Brian Monico, Capra's attorney.A statement issued from El Hefe last week reads in part: "Any instances involving crimes of violence, sexual or otherwise, crimes are abhorrent. We will work with law enforcement."Capra has now filed a lawsuit naming the bar as well. Attorneys said they have been contacted by at least three other women with similar stories connected to the same bar.