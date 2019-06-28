2nd body recovered, 2 still missing after boat overturns on Chicago River, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A second body has been recovered that is believed to be one of the boaters who have been missing since Wednesday, when a vessel was found overturned in the Chicago River, officials said.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said divers recovered the second body from the river near Pulaski Avenue. Two boaters are still missing. The identity of this victim has not yet been released.

The 26-foot recreational craft that was carrying four people crashed sometime between midnight and 5 a.m. Wednesday, Illinois Conservation Police Sgt. Joshua Mooi said.

Crews recovered the boat but none of the missing boaters were initially located, Mooi said. The vessel was badly damaged when it was located.

The first body was recovered several hours later about three miles from where the boat was found. The victim was identified as Elmer Jimenez, 32, of East Chicago Indiana, according to Illinois State Police.

No details about the crash have been given. A death investigation is ongoing.

The Coast Guard said the last any family made contact with anyone on the boat was early Wednesday morning.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
