2nd Chicago man charged in murder of single mother struck by stray bullet at SW Side cell phone store

Police said Marco Zabala provided the gun that Bryant Mitchell allegedly used to shoot at rival gang members near West 59th Street and South Kedzie Avenue on April 26.
One of the bullets went into a store, killing 36-year-old Candice Dickerson in front of two of her two youngest children, who are just 10 and 12 years old.
Zabala, 24, was arrested on Sunday and charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder, all felonies. He is due in bond court Wednesday afternoon.
A judge denied bond for Mitchell, 23, on Tuesday. He is also charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first degree murder.
"He thought the people in the car that he was shooting at were opps. He said that 'this wasn't for the lady' and that 'she was in the wrong place at the wrong time,'" said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Jim Murphy.
Dickerson worked as a pharmacy technician at Norwegian American Hospital for 14 years. A ceremony was held in her honor Tuesday, where her family and friends shared stories of her infectious spirit and kindness.
To help support Dickerson's family, the hospital has also established a benevolence fund for her three sons. So far, they've been able to raise $410,000.
Hospital officials said they also plan to give her oldest son a summer job so he can follow in his mother's footsteps, if he decides to do so.