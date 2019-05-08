2nd Chicago man charged in murder of single mother struck by stray bullet at SW Side cell phone store

EMBED <>More Videos

A second Chicago man was charged in connection with the murder of a single mother inside a cell phone store on the city's Southwest Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A second Chicago man was charged in connection with the murder of a single mother inside a cell phone store on the city's Southwest Side.

RELATED: Mother of 3 shot by stray bullet in front of children in Chicago cellphone store

EMBED More News Videos

Candice Dickerson, 36, was with her sons inside a MetroPCS store when she was hit by a stray bullet.



Police said Marco Zabala provided the gun that Bryant Mitchell allegedly used to shoot at rival gang members near West 59th Street and South Kedzie Avenue on April 26.

RELATED: Man charged with murder in death of mother of 3 killed by stray bullet
EMBED More News Videos

A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder in the death of a mother of three who died after being struck by a stray bullet in a cellphone store on the Southwest Side.



One of the bullets went into a store, killing 36-year-old Candice Dickerson in front of two of her two youngest children, who are just 10 and 12 years old.

WATCH: WOMAN'S SON WITNESSES HER FATAL SHOOTING
EMBED More News Videos

Jacarey, 12, talks about his mother, Candice Dickerson, and the moments after she was shot while inside a cellphone store on Chicago's South Side.



Zabala, 24, was arrested on Sunday and charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder, all felonies. He is due in bond court Wednesday afternoon.

RELATED: Suspect denied bail in killing of mother struck by stray bullet in SW Side cellphone store, 2nd man charged
EMBED More News Videos

Accused shooter Bryant Mitchell was denied bail Tuesday in the shooting death of Candice Dickerson, a SW Side mother gunned down at a cellphone store.



A judge denied bond for Mitchell, 23, on Tuesday. He is also charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first degree murder.

"He thought the people in the car that he was shooting at were opps. He said that 'this wasn't for the lady' and that 'she was in the wrong place at the wrong time,'" said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Jim Murphy.

RELATED: Co-workers remember mother killed by stray bullet in SW Side cellphone store; Suspect in court Tuesday
EMBED More News Videos

A Chicago hospital mourned the tragic death of a longtime employee, who was killed by a stray bullet inside a Southwest Side cellphone store last month.



Dickerson worked as a pharmacy technician at Norwegian American Hospital for 14 years. A ceremony was held in her honor Tuesday, where her family and friends shared stories of her infectious spirit and kindness.

To help support Dickerson's family, the hospital has also established a benevolence fund for her three sons. So far, they've been able to raise $410,000.

Hospital officials said they also plan to give her oldest son a summer job so he can follow in his mother's footsteps, if he decides to do so.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogage parkstray bulletchicago shootinggun violencewoman killedchicago violence
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Co-workers remember mother killed by stray bullet on SW Side
Man charged with murder in death of mother of 3 killed by stray bullet
Woman killed by stray bullet in SW Side cellphone store
Mother of 3 shot by stray bullet in front of children in Chicago cellphone store
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Meghan, Harry introduce Baby Sussex to the world
Newborn baby abandoned on trash can in Humboldt Park recovering
Surveillance images released of Argyle Red Line shooting suspects
Uber, Lyft Strike: Rideshare drivers in Chicago taking part in 24-hour strike
Chicago man gets $1K in tickets due to 'mistaken identity'
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning rain, evening storms Wednesday
Ravinia tickets on sale Wednesday for 2019 season
Show More
Substitute teacher grabs student's neck after cell-phone dispute
Cubs probing apparent racist gesture by fan
Mother skips her own graduation to attend son's
Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson defeated in primary election
4 children, 2 adults killed in New York fire
More TOP STORIES News