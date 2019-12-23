chicago shooting

2nd man charged in connection to Englewood memorial shooting that left 13 wounded, Chicago police say

By , and Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another man has been arrested in connection with a mass shooting last month in Englewood, according to Chicago police.

Officials said they believe Keilon Jones, 25, was one of the shooters at a party that left 13 people wounded.

Chicago police said officers were responding to the 5700 block of South May Street after Shotspotter Technology alerted them of shots fired around 12:30 a.m.

The shooting occurred at a gathering to celebrate the birthday of a 22-year-old man who was shot and killed in April while attempting a carjacking the South Loop, police said. He was shot by a 41-year-old concealed carry license holder, who police say was the victim.

Before the gunfire erupted overnight inside the home, police said there was some sort of dispute.

Police said shots were initially fired inside a residence, and then people started to flee outside into the street.

Seven people were transported with gunshot wounds from the scene and six others transported themselves, according to Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Fred Waller.

WATCH: CPD Chief of Patrol Fred Waller gives update on mass shooting at Englewood house party
The victims' ages are between 16 and 48.

Marciano White, 37, was arrested in December after police said they saw him at the scene with a gun. He is facing a charge of unlawful use of weapon by a felon, but police couldn't confirm whether White fired any shots during the incident.

Jones is now charged with attempted murder. He's expected in bond court later Saturday.
