2nd man charged in shooting of Chicago firefighter in Albany Park

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A second man has been charged in the shooting of a Chicago firefighter in the Albany Park neighborhood earlier this month, police said.

The 36-year-old firefighter was responding to a car fire in the 3300-block of West Wilson Avenue at around 1:02 a.m. on February 2, police said.

Police said the owner of the car and another man started shooting at the two people who set the car on fire and a woman who they were with.

As fire crews worked to put the fire out, the firefighter was caught in the crossfire and was struck in the leg.

RELATED: Chicago firefighter shot while responding to vehicle fire in Albany Park: officials

Wednesday morning, police said 29-year-old Jermaine White of Chicago has been charged with one count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm. Police said White was arrested at about 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 2200-block of Bensley Avenue in Lansing, Ill.

White is the second suspect to be charged in the shooting. Last Saturday, charges were announced against 29-year-old Hollis Williams. He is being held without bond.

RELATED: Man, 29, charged in shooting of Chicago firefighter in Albany Park

Officials said the injured firefighter is home and expected to make a full recovery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoalbany parkshots firedfirefighter injuredchicago fire departmentchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jussie Smollett indicted again in connection with alleged Chicago attack
Chicago weather: 2-5 inches of snow expected to begin falling Wednesday afternoon
Proposed bill would prohibit Illinois drivers from pumping own gas
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy Wednesday with snow starting in the evening
Chance the Rapper is ready to put Chicago in the NBA All Star Weekend spotlight
Poodle perfection: Siba wins best in show at Westminster
Lincoln Park HS parents meet with CPS officials amid multiple investigations
Show More
Man arrested for Hammond home invasion, maybe linked to other break-ins, police say
Sanders edges Buttigieg in NH primary, giving Dems 2 front-runners
2 Ohio State Univ. football players accused of rape, kidnapping
South suburban pediatrician may not have vaccinated patients as requested, forged documents
Chicago 1st graders' invention earns them national spotlight
More TOP STORIES News