2nd man charged in shooting of Chicago firefighter in Albany Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A second man has been charged in the shooting of a Chicago firefighter in the Albany Park neighborhood earlier this month, police said.The 36-year-old firefighter was responding to a car fire in the 3300-block of West Wilson Avenue at around 1:02 a.m. on February 2, police said.Police said the owner of the car and another man started shooting at the two people who set the car on fire and a woman who they were with.As fire crews worked to put the fire out, the firefighter was caught in the crossfire and was struck in the leg.Wednesday morning, police said 29-year-old Jermaine White of Chicago has been charged with one count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm. Police said White was arrested at about 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 2200-block of Bensley Avenue in Lansing, Ill.White is the second suspect to be charged in the shooting. Last Saturday, charges were announced against 29-year-old Hollis Williams. He is being held without bond.Officials said the injured firefighter is home and expected to make a full recovery.