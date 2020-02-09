2nd NYPD officer shot in the Bronx; suspect in custody

This morning a gunman walked into the 41st Precinct in the Bronx and shot an officer. I’m relieved to report the officer is stable, and the gunman is in custody. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 9, 2020

LONGWOOD, Bronx -- Hours after an officer was shot in a marked police van, a second NYPD police officer was shot Sunday morning at the NYPD 41st Precinct building in the Bronx.The second shooting happened on the 1000 block of Longwood Avenue around 8 a.m.A male lieutenant was shot in the arm, returned fire, but did not hit the suspect.He rushed to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition, according to the NYPD. Another officer is also being treated for minor injuries.Police took gunman into custody and say he is believed to be the suspect wanted in connection with Saturday night's shooting as well.Eyewitness News has learned that the suspect's name is Robert Williams, who sources say was arrested for attempted murder in 2002 and released on parole in 2017. He has a career criminal with prior arrests.In a 2002 case, he shot a person, carjacked a woman, crashed her vehicle and then got into a shootout with police, according to officials. Police are currently going through his arrest history.A woman is also being interviewed in connection to Sunday morning's shooting, but NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea indicated she is not being treated as a suspect.New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio reacted to Sunday's shooting on Twitter.Governor Cuomo also released a statement regarding the two attacks.The shooting inside the precinct headquarters came just hours after another attack in the same section of the Bronx, involving the same suspect.Two officers narrowly escaped with their lives when a gunman fired into their patrol van just before 8:30 p.m Saturday.The officer at the wheel of the van was grazed in the chin and neck, but he avoided serious injury. He was released from the hospital Sundaymorning.Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said at a late night news conference that the attack "should outrage all New Yorkers" and called the shooting an "attempted assassination."Another surveillance video shows what appears to be the police van as it was pulling away from shots fired. The video shows a man in black pointing a weapon at the van and is seen with a gun in his hand as he is walking away from the scene.The attacks recalled other unprovoked assaults on police officers sitting in their patrol vehicles.In 2017, a gunman killed Officer Miosotis Familia as she sat in her patrol vehicle in the Bronx. In 2014, two officers, Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu, were shot dead in their patrol car in Brooklyn by a man upset about recent police killings of unarmed black men. Shea said Ramos and Liu's deaths were "not something that engenders anything but the worst memories."