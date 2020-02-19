Shih Tzu puppy stolen from Aurora Furry Babies, French Bulldog taken from Joliet location

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- For the second time in two weeks a puppy has been stolen from a suburban pet store.

Furry Babies pet shop in Joliet and the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora sell animals that are said to be worth thousands of dollars.

Aurora police said a 10-month-old Shih Tzu puppy, valued at $3,400, was reported missing by a staff member last Wednesday.

The theft comes a week after a French Bulldog puppy was stolen from another Furry Babies store in Joliet. That incident was captured on surveillance video.

Police responded to the Aurora store just before 8 p.m., where they were told the brown and white puppy was stolen from its crate.

The missing dog is said to not be much bigger than the size of a hand and only weighs a few pounds.

The store, which has operated at the Fox Valley Mall for more than eight years, said this isn't the first time a dog has been stolen from that locations.

Aurora police detectives are currently investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to give them a call.
