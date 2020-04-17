2nd teen charged with murder in death of Chicago Marine veteran pushed onto CTA tracks in Loop

CHICAGO -- A second man has been charged in connection with the fatal attack of a former Marine who was pushed into a Red Line train last week.Fajour Hodges, 19, was arrested about 5:15 p.m. Thursday in the 5000-block of South Wentworth Avenue, Chicago police said. He's charged with one count of first degree murder.Hodges, of Humboldt Park, was taken into custody days after a warrant was issued for his arrest in the April 7 death of 29-year-old Mamadou Balde, Chicago police said.Ryan Munn, 18, has already been charged with first-degree murder in Balde's killing after he allegedly admitted to taking part in the attack, Cook County prosecutors said.Balde was approaching passengers about 5:10 p.m. at the Jackson Red Line station platform when he started talking to Munn's accomplice, prosecutors said.Balde smiled and jokingly put his arms up as if to fight and the suspect punched Balde in the face, prosecutors said. Munn allegedly jumped in and the pair pushed Balde, who fell in between two train cars.He was dragged along the platform until his head and upper body ultimately slammed into a metal partition inside a tunnel. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Hodges is due in bond court Friday, police said.Munn was arrested April 10 and denied bail at a court hearing Sunday.