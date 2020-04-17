2nd teen charged with murder in death of Chicago Marine veteran pushed onto CTA tracks in Loop

CHICAGO -- A second man has been charged in connection with the fatal attack of a former Marine who was pushed into a Red Line train last week.

Fajour Hodges, 19, was arrested about 5:15 p.m. Thursday in the 5000-block of South Wentworth Avenue, Chicago police said. He's charged with one count of first degree murder.

Hodges, of Humboldt Park, was taken into custody days after a warrant was issued for his arrest in the April 7 death of 29-year-old Mamadou Balde, Chicago police said.

Ryan Munn, 18, has already been charged with first-degree murder in Balde's killing after he allegedly admitted to taking part in the attack, Cook County prosecutors said.

Balde was approaching passengers about 5:10 p.m. at the Jackson Red Line station platform when he started talking to Munn's accomplice, prosecutors said.

Balde smiled and jokingly put his arms up as if to fight and the suspect punched Balde in the face, prosecutors said. Munn allegedly jumped in and the pair pushed Balde, who fell in between two train cars.

He was dragged along the platform until his head and upper body ultimately slammed into a metal partition inside a tunnel. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hodges is due in bond court Friday, police said.

Munn was arrested April 10 and denied bail at a court hearing Sunday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopwest rogers parknorth centerhumboldt parkmurderhomicide investigationman killedtrainsctachicago police department
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois sees deadliest day of COVID-19 crisis
Pritzker, Lightfoot tour McCormick Place as it sees first patients
Chicago Snow LIVE: 1-4 inches of snow creating slick roads for morning commute
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Girl, 14, among 2 killed in Park Manor crash
Coronavirus: How long will Illinois' stay-at-home order last?
Off-duty firefighter killed in accident at Fox Lake marina
Show More
College students ask for partial tuition refunds after classes move online
Chicago AccuWeather: Snow makes for messy Friday morning
Chicago man accidentally charged $11K for $90 grocery bill
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy
Illinois emergency management officials warn law enforcement agencies distributed by state could be fake
More TOP STORIES News