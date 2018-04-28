3-alarm fire strikes Waukegan apartment building

EMBED </>More Videos

A fire may have displaced as many as 100 people Saturday after a fire in a Waukegan apartment building. (WLS)

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) --
A three-alarm fire burned through an apartment building in Waukegan Saturday.

Flames and smoke poured out of the 84-unit building on the 8000 block of Eighth Street.

Fire officials said the building had significant damage, but some residents may be able to re-enter their apartments after a few days. No injuries have been reported.

According to the Red Cross, as many as 100 people may be displaced by the fire.

On Twitter, the Red Cross said the fire took place near the site of their Sound the Alarm campaign in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood. The event provided free smoke alarms to Englewood residents.


The Veterans Assistance Commission of Lake County offered to house any veterans displaced by the blaze at Rodeway Inn on Greenbay Road in Waukegan. Those wishing to take advantage of the offer must provide proof of military service when checking into the hotel and contact the Commission on Monday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireapartment fireveteranamerican red crossWaukegan
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Show More
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
More News