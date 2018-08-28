Suspects ate pizza taken from Papa John's delivery man who they allegedly robbed and killed

Three men have been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a Papa John's delivery guy.

INDIANAPOLIS --
Authorities say they have arrested three suspects who allegedly shot and killed a Papa John's delivery guy and then went home to eat pizza.

According to documents obtained by WXIN, 24-year-old LaVon Drake died at the scene of an armed robbery from an apparent gunshot wound the evening of Aug. 20.

Court documents say a neighbor saw when Drake walked up to a vacant home.

The neighbor noticed the suspects' car was parked down the street and noted the license plate number. Another witness said they saw the suspects leave the crime scene with a rifle and a pizza bag.

Through witness information, authorities were able to identify the suspects as Juwan Terry, 18, Jason Epeards, 18, and Jasean Dale, 19.

When police located the suspects, they say the suspects confessed to robbing and killing Drake.

After the crime, the suspects went home to eat pizza, investigators said.

The suspects are now being charged with armed robbery and murder.
