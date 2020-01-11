3 apartments burglarized on 1 block in Logan Square, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Three apartments were burglarized Wednesday on one block in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, someone entered an apartment in the 2400 block of West Fullerton Avenue through the front door before making off with property, Chicago police said.

Two of the burglaries happened before 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., police said. The third happened sometime between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
