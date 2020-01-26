3 armed robbers hit North Side convenience store: police

CHICAGO -- A trio of armed robbers stole from a convenience store Saturday night in Ravenswood Manor on the North Side.The three males entered the store about 9:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Montrose Avenue, Chicago police said.One of them displayed a handgun, and the others went behind the counter and stole money, liquor and cigarettes.The 48-year-old man working at the store wasn't hurt, police said.The suspects ran off in the alley.No arrests have been made, and Area North detectives are investigating.