3 arrested after crash with Rosemont police squad car leaves officer injured

(Rosemont Public Safety Department)

ROSEMONT, Ill. -- Three people were arrested after a car crashed into a police car while fleeing a traffic stop Wednesday in northwest suburban Rosemont, leaving one officer injured.

Officers pulled the car over after seeing it commit a traffic violation shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to a preliminary statement from Rosemont police.

During the stop, an officer smelled marijuana from inside the vehicle, police said. The driver refused to get out of the car and instead drove away.



While officers were chasing the car, someone tossed a loaded pistol out of it, police said. The car then hit a Rosemont police squad car that had its lights activated before crashing into a pole on River Road between Bryn Mawr Avenue and Darcy Lane.

An officer was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

Three people from the car were taken into custody after the crash and the gun was recovered, police said. All three suspects refused medical treatment.

River Road was closed while authorities investigated but was reopened shortly before 3 p.m., police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rosemontofficer injuredmarijuanaarrestcrash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago weather: 2-5 inches of snow expected starting Wednesday afternoon
Kim Foxx backs away from political accusations against special prosecutor after Smollett indictment
3 Curie High School students treated for possible overdoses: CFD
ICE to release Crystal Lake high school senior held more than 4 months
Chicago banker, former Trump adviser loses fight to move trial here
Midlothian man who said he lost Chase card turns to I-Team after bank rejects fraud claim
Show More
Vigil held for 2 men killed during attempted robbery in Chinatown
Peapod ends food delivery in Illinois next week
Person of interest questioned in Deerfield hit-and-run that critically hurt boy
Candace Jordan: How one of Chicago's most familiar faces is giving back
Aurora officers wounded in deadly workplace shooting share their stories
More TOP STORIES News