3 arrested after police chase, fiery crash in Garfield Park

A car crashed and caught fire in the city's Garfield Park neighborhood after a police pursuit Tuesday afternoon. Three individuals are in custody, police said.Emergency crews responded to the scene at the intersection of Jackson and Hamlin a little before 3:30 p.m.Police said officers were attempting to pull over a gray Honda Civic at the time of the crash, traveling westbound on Jackson.The car in front of the Civic attempted to pull over to get out of the way, police said, but was rear-ended. The driver was not injured."The car behind me caught fire, and my car was still attached. Luckily, I was able to pull out. Pull my car away from...or detach myself from his car," said Dean Delis, involved in crash.Police said three people ran from the Honda before it caught fire and are now in custody. They were also not seriously injured in the crash. Police said weapons were recovered."As I got out, people were saying the car's on fire," Delis said. "It's scary. I mean, it can happen to anybody."The reason for the pursuit is unclear, but the Civic matches the description of a vehicle involved in a shooting about a mile away around 3:20 p.m.Police have not yet confirmed the incidents are connected.