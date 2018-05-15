3 arrested after police chase, fiery crash in Garfield Park

EMBED </>More Videos

A car crashed and caught fire in the city's Garfield Park neighborhood after what witnesses said was a police pursuit. Three individuals are in custody, police said. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A car crashed and caught fire in the city's Garfield Park neighborhood after a police pursuit Tuesday afternoon. Three individuals are in custody, police said.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at the intersection of Jackson and Hamlin a little before 3:30 p.m.

Police said officers were attempting to pull over a gray Honda Civic at the time of the crash, traveling westbound on Jackson.

The car in front of the Civic attempted to pull over to get out of the way, police said, but was rear-ended. The driver was not injured.

"The car behind me caught fire, and my car was still attached. Luckily, I was able to pull out. Pull my car away from...or detach myself from his car," said Dean Delis, involved in crash.

Police said three people ran from the Honda before it caught fire and are now in custody. They were also not seriously injured in the crash. Police said weapons were recovered.

"As I got out, people were saying the car's on fire," Delis said. "It's scary. I mean, it can happen to anybody."

The reason for the pursuit is unclear, but the Civic matches the description of a vehicle involved in a shooting about a mile away around 3:20 p.m.

Police have not yet confirmed the incidents are connected.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashChicagoGarfield Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Show More
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
More News