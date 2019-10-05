3 men arrested in connection with Elmwood Park bank robbery

ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. -- Three men were arrested Wednesday in connection with a bank robbery in suburban Elmwood Park.Andres Adame, 34 of Melrose Park, Aaron Flores, 21, and Manuel Martinez, 23 both of Chicago, have each been charged with one count of bank robbery in connection with a heist at U.S. Bank, 7312 W. Grand Ave., the U.S. attorney's office said. They each face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.About 2 p.m. it is alleged that Adame and Flores wore sunglasses and surgical masks as they entered the bank and demanded money from a teller, the attorney's office said. Once the tellers complied, they left the bank and fled in a Honda CR-V driven by Flores.Officers chased the vehicle into Chicago, where they they crashed into another vehicle and came to a stop in a yard near West Altgeld Street and North Neva Avenue, the attorney's office said. Martinez was arrested at the scene of the crash, while Adame and Flores were taken into custody after a short foot chase.Flores and Martinez are scheduled to appear in court Oct. 8, the attorney's office said. Adame's court date has not yet been set.