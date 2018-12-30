3 attacked by dozens of teens on Red Line platform on Near North Side

A group of about teenagers attacked and battered three people Saturday afternoon on a CTA Red Line platform on the Near North Side.About 7:30 p.m., the teenagers attacked two men, 28 and 26 years old, and a 29-year-old woman at the Chicago and State station at 800 North State Street, according to Chicago police. All three were treated on scene by Chicago Fire Department paramedics, who tended to bruising and laceration wounds on their faces and bodies.Trains were standing at the station as police investigated, according to the Chicago Transit Authority. Service resumed about 9:30 p.m.No one was in custody early Sunday as Area Central detectives investigated.