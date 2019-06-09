3 Aurora residents killed in crash outside St. Louis

ST. LOUIS -- Three people from Illinois have died in a crash outside St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the crash happened late Friday night on Interstate 44 in Franklin County. Investigators say a semitrailer hit the left rear bumper of a sport utility vehicle, causing the smaller vehicle to overturn.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says all three people in the SUV were ejected in the crash. Troopers say 73-year-old Ignacio Castro-Perez and 73-year-old Maria Mendoza were pronounced dead at the scene. The third person, 55-year-old Martha Rabadan, was taken to a St. Louis hospital, where she was pronounced dead. All three were from Aurora, Illinois.

Investigators say the 28-year-old truck driver from California was not injured. No charges related to the crash were immediately announced.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mississippifatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teens injured on prom night in Ashburn crash
2 men arrested after climbing Vista Tower in Loop
CPD vehicle slams into truck injuring 2 officers
Panic at D.C. pride parade sends people running
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with showers Sunday
Woman shot by person on bike in Lake View
Boy seriously wounded in Roseland shooting
Show More
ABC7's Cheryl Scott rides along with Formula 1 driver
Authentic Puerto Rican food at Jibaritos on Harlem
Legal team for La Luz del Mundo church leader says he's wrongly accused
Boy, 10, shot near playground in East Chicago
Chicago sees another rash of weekend violence
More TOP STORIES News