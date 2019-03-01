3 boys charged with beating, robbing child in Palos Hills

PALOS HILLS, Ill. --
Three children are facing felony charges for allegedly beating another boy and stealing his shoes Monday afternoon in southwest suburban Palos Hills.

Someone called authorities about 5 p.m. to report three boys punching a boy at the Palos Hills Community Resource and Recreation Department, 8455 W. 103rd Street in Palos Hills. The 14-year-old victim hit his head on rocks as he fell to the ground.

The three suspects hit the victim "about his head and body" before taking his shoes and running away, police said. Responding officers spotted the boys running through a nearby residential area and took two of them into custody.

They identified the third suspect and arrested him a short time later at his Hickory Hills home, according to police. The other suspects lived in Hickory Hills and Worth.

The three male suspects, two age 16 and the third 15, were charged with felony counts of robbery, police said. Their case was forwarded to juvenile prosecutors for further review.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
