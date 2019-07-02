3 charged after stolen car crashes into CTA bus shelter in Jeffrey Manor, killing man

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three men have been charged after a stolen vehicle crashed into a CTA bus shelter in the Jeffrey Manor neighborhood Sunday, Chicago police said.

Leon Hearon, 30, of Chicago is accused of speeding away from police during a traffic stop and smashing into that CTA shelter in the 9700-block of S. Van Vlissingen Road at about 11:41 a.m. Sunday.

Michael Jordan, 27, was sitting in the bus shelter and was pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Police said the vehicle was identified as stolen. Police said Hearon was driving the car with 48-year-old Riley Holmes of Chicago and 32-year-old Sasha Viverette of Chicago as passengers.

Hearon has been charged with a felony counts of reckless homicide with a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle as well as misdemeanor counts of driving on a suspended license, reckless driving and obstructing identification issuance of a warrant.

Holmes and Viverette have each been charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to vehicles.
