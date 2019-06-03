Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: 3 charged in murder of pregnant Chicago woman in court Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The three people suspected in the murder of a pregnant Chicago woman are scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, just 19, was nine months pregnant when she was killed and her baby taken from her womb. A spokesperson for the family said the child's grandmothers will be at Monday's hearing to face the suspects and to ask the court for the maximum punishment.

The spokesperson also said the baby boy remains in critical condition and the family has asked for a second opinion on his prognosis.

Clarisa Figueroa, 46, and her daughter Desiree Figueroa, 24, face murder charges in the death of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez. Piotr Bobak, 40, the boyfriend of Clarisa Figueroa, was charged with concealing a homicidal death, police said.

Police and prosecutors allege that 46-year-old Clarisa Figueroa lured 19-year-old Ochoa-Lopez to her home on the Southwest Side with the promise of free baby clothes. She then allegedly killed Ochoa-Lopez with the help of her daughter Desiree and then removed the baby from her womb. Figueroa then claimed there was a medical emergency, and told first responders she had just given birth to a baby that was not breathing.

