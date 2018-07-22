3 charged in pair of armed carjackings, including one of pregnant woman, husband in Bucktown

CHICAGO (WLS) --Three men have been charged in a pair of carjackings in Chicago on Friday, including one of a pregnant woman and her husband.
Police arrested Dwayne Liberty, 21, Tyran Carter, 26, and Terronde Gordon, 25, Friday after they crashed one of the stolen cars and ran away.
The first carjacking occurred in the 5100-block of South Cornell Avenue at about 3:15 a.m. Friday. Police said the three men approached a 27-year-old man and took his vehicle and belongings at gunpoint.
At about 9:30 a.m., police said the three men jumped out of a vehicle in the 1700-block of North Wolcott Avenue and approached a man and his pregnant wife, both 33.
Police said the man was taking out the garbage while his pregnant wife backed the car out of the garage. The offenders made the couple lie on the ground and stole the victim's wallet, purse and phone before making off with their car, police said.
The three men were taken into custody at about 12:46 p.m. in the 400-block of West 97th Street after they were seen fleeing a hit-and-run crash involving one of the stolen vehicles, police said. Officers tracked the suspects using the vehicle's GPS.
Liberty and Gordon have both each been charged with vehicular hijacking with a firearm and two counts of armed robbery with a firearm. Carter has been charged with three counts of vehicular hijacking with a firearm and three counts of armed robbery with a firearm. The men are scheduled to appear in bond court on Monday.