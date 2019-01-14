3 charged in robbery of DePaul student in Lincoln Park

EMBED </>More Videos

Three people are now charged with robbing a DePaul University student at gunpoint last week, Chicago police said Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three people have been charged with robbing a DePaul University student at gunpoint last week, Chicago police said Monday.

Police said three people forced the victim into an alley in the 900-block of West Montana Street near the school's Lincoln Park campus at about 8 p.m. last Tuesday and robbed him.

That student told police he was also kidnapped, but police said the kidnapping part of his story was made up. Police had previously said the victim was robbed on the West Side and not in Lincoln Park.

The suspects were found at an abandoned apartment building on the West Side. Deaaron Jackson, 27, Tarika Gilmore, 18, and Lasam Davis, 24, all of Chicago, have each been charged with a felony count of armed robbery and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
depaul universitykidnappingrobberychicago police departmentchicago crimeChicagoLincoln Park
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
DePaul student lied about being kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint near campus, police say
Top Stories
Man convicted of killing Hadiya Pendleton to be sentenced Monday
Metra Heritage Corridor morning service cancelled after freight train derailment
JB Pritzker to be sworn in as governor of Illinois Monday
Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect Jake Patterson due in court Monday
NFL player tracks down 'Dave' who helped dig him out of snow, gives him playoff tickets
Illinois State Police mourn trooper fatally struck on I-294 in Northbrook
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with peeks of sun on Monday
Marine from Riverside killed in hit-and-run in California
Show More
VIDEO: Boy, 11, rescued after falling through ice in Naperville
Quick Tip: Erasing credit card debt
With no new talks, LA teacher strike all but inevitable
Stamp price to increase on Jan. 27
Judge blocks Trump administration birth control coverage rules in 13 states
More News