3 charged in robbery of DePaul student in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (WLS) --Three people have been charged with robbing a DePaul University student at gunpoint last week, Chicago police said Monday.
Police said three people forced the victim into an alley in the 900-block of West Montana Street near the school's Lincoln Park campus at about 8 p.m. last Tuesday and robbed him.
That student told police he was also kidnapped, but police said the kidnapping part of his story was made up. Police had previously said the victim was robbed on the West Side and not in Lincoln Park.
The suspects were found at an abandoned apartment building on the West Side. Deaaron Jackson, 27, Tarika Gilmore, 18, and Lasam Davis, 24, all of Chicago, have each been charged with a felony count of armed robbery and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing.