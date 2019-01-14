3 charged in robbery of DePaul student on West Side

Three people are now charged with robbing a DePaul University student at gunpoint last week, Chicago police said Monday.

Police said the 19-year-old victim went to an apartment in the 4200-block of West Wilcox to meet 19-year-old Tarika Gilmore. At the apartment police said the DePaul student was robbed by Gilmore, Deaaron Jackson and Lasam Davis.

That student told police he was also kidnapped, but police said the kidnapping part of his story was made up.

The suspects were found at an abandoned apartment building on the West Side. Jackson, 27, Gilmore, 18, and Davis, 24, all of Chicago, have each been charged with a felony count of armed robbery and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing.
