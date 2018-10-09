3 charged with attacking CPD officers, locking them inside Englewood home

Janice Lewis, 20; Senneca Traylor, 19; and Robert Williams, 28. (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO --
Three people have been charged with attacking a trio of Chicago police officers and locking them inside a South Side Englewood neighborhood home Monday afternoon.

Police were taking a person into custody for spitting in an officer's face about 2:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Throop when another person came up and threw a piece of wood at the back of an officer's head, according to Chicago police.

The officers chased the person into a nearby home and other residents of the home locked the officers inside, police said. The officers were eventually able to get out and took three suspects into custody.

Senneca Traylor, 19, was charged with four counts of aggravated battery to a police officer and two counts of resisting or obstructing an officer, police said. Janice Lewis, 20, was charged with one count of aggravated battery to an officer.

Robert Williams, 28, was charged with two counts of unlawful restraint and one count of resisting or obstructing a police officer, police said.

All three suspects, who live in Englewood, were expected to appear in court for a bail hearing on Wednesday, according to police.

Three officers were taken to local hospitals after the incident before being treated and released, police said. Authorities did not provide details about their injuries.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
